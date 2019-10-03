(FOX Carolina) - A Florida seafood company is recalling a handful of tuna products because of heightened histamine levels, and some of the fish was sold in North Carolina.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a release that certain products fold by Mical Seafood, of Florida, are affected by the recall. The FDA says the heightened levels of histamine can result in scromboid fish poisoning, an allergic reaction that can happen within minutes to several hours of eating the affected fish.
The most common symptoms of scromboid fish poisoning includes tingling or burning sensations in the mouth; facial swelling, rash, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. While symptoms tend to resolve within several hours without medical intervention, anyone who experiences severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.
Tuna products sold include tuna poke, tuna loins, tuna ground meat, and tuna steaks. The fish was sold in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, California, Michigan, Rhode Island, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten, and Grand Cayman.
The products were produced between April 2, 2019 and May 14, 2019. So far, four reported illnesses were confirmed, and the voluntary recall was soon announced.
Customers who received products from Lot # 23910, 24046, 25324, 20799, 24037, 24279, 23020, 25694, and 23906 with production dates of: 04/02/2019, 4/09/2019, 04/20/2019, 04/24/2019, 04/27/2019, 05/10/2019 and 05/14/2019 should not consume them. Inventory should be quarantined until returned to the supplier or to Mical Seafood, Inc. for a full refund.
If you have questions, call (965) 935-0133 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST from Monday through Friday.
