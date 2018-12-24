(FOX Carolina) -- The Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning to avocado lovers. The FDA warns consumers to wash their avocados before eating.
A recent FDA report says that unwashed avocados can lead to Listeria poisoning or Salmonella.
Consumption of food contaminated with listeria can cause serious infection accompanied by fever, muscle aches, headache stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.
While the warning may seem strange since you do not eat the skin of the avocado, bacteria and dirt can still be transferred by a spoon or knife when cutting. The only sure way to prevent contamination is to wash the avocado before peeling.
According to the report, over 70 percent of the 1,615 tested avocados were confirmed to show the prevalence of salmonella. Another 361 avocados were tested for listeria pathogens, of which 64 or 17.73 percent tested positive for the bacteria.
Consumers should scrub firm produce with a produce brush before drying it clean with a paper towel.
