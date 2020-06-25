(FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made the recommendation that clinical laboratories and health care providers should stop using COVID-19 antibody tests that are listed on the FDA's "removed" test list.
The FDA says the "removed" test list includes tests where significant clinical performance problems were identified that cannot or have not been addressed by the commercial manufacturer in a timely manner, an Emergency Use Authorization request hasn't been filed in a reasonable period of time, and tests voluntarily withdrawn by the manufacturers.
The FDA says these tests, although removed, may remain in laboratories and health care providers' stock.
Recommendations
The FDA recommends laboratories and health care providers:
- Stop using the antibody tests listed on FDA’s “removed” test list.
- Evaluate, given the patient’s clinical presentation and medical history, whether prior test results generated using these tests may have been incorrect, and whether the patient should be retested using an FDA-authorized test.
- Remove from your stock any remaining tests that are listed on FDA’s “removed” test list.
- Report any issues with using COVID-19 tests to the FDA.
For a complete list of COVID-19 antibody tests on the FDA "removed" list, click here.
The full release by MedWatch, the FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program can be read here.
