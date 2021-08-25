Charleston Church Shooting

FILE - In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the courtroom at the Charleston County Judicial Center in Charleston, S.C. On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Roof, on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation, is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court has upheld a death penalty sentencing against Dylann Roof, who was convicted of murdering nine African Americans in a Charleston church in 2015. 

The ruling was published by the court Wednesday. 

In the court's conclusion, they specify that Roof murdered the nine victims "with the express intent of terrorizing not just his immediate victims at the historically important Mother Emanuel Church, but as many similar people as would hear of the mass murder."

The conclusion notes that Roof's acts "intended to foment racial division and strife across America."

According to the Fourth Circuit Court's ruling, Roof's actions "qualify him for the harshest penalty that a just society can impose."

