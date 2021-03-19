COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Center for Reproductive Rights said Friday that a federal district court granted a preliminary injunction blocking the South Carolina Heartbeat law that would have banned abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many people know they’re pregnant. The center said if this law had been allowed to go into effect, abortion would have essentially been banned.
The judge's ruling comes as the court’s emergency order was set to expire on March 19. That order came just one day after Gov. McMaster signed the legislation into law.
The judge's injunction came after an emergency lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic, which are represented by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and the law firm Burnette Shutt & McDaniel.
We reached out to Governor Henry McMaster's office for a statement on the judge's decision. McMaster's press secretary directed us to a tweet the governor posted last week with a video of his remarks. McMaster stated, at that time, "That’s a fight worth having right there. The right to life is very important. This state is overwhelmingly in favor of that bill, and we will do whatever it takes – however long it takes – to see that the right to life is protected in South Carolina.”
The fight for life is a fight worth having. We will do what it takes to see that the right to life is protected in South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/FjRVkJaC6S— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 10, 2021
