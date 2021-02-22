GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United Way of Greenville County said on Monday that additional help is on the way for Greenville County households struggling to keep up with rent and mortgage payments as the pandemic continues.
According to a news release from the United Way, the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority has awarded the nonprofit more than $2.5 million in federal funds to provide housing assistance as part of the state’s SC Stay program, which will administer $25 million in federal CARES Act funding to assist households across the state.
“We are honored to be entrusted with the important responsibility of administering these funds in our community,” said Meghan Barp, president and CEO of United Way of Greenville County in the news release. “After nearly a year on the ground addressing pandemic-related needs, we know many in Greenville County are hurting. These funds from the SC Stay program address a critical need and our team will be working hard to expedite the process for applicants.”
People who need the assistance can apply online at schousing.com, or by calling (833) 985-2929.
The United Way said those who qualify can receive up to six consecutive months of short-term rental and mortgage assistance. Applicants must meet the following qualifications:
- Must certify they are eligible and their income is at or below 80 percent of county median ($47,950 for a family of two, or $59,900 for a family of four in Greenville County) income adjusted by family size.
- Must demonstrate that they are unable to pay all or part of the rent or mortgage, or are behind on their rent or mortgage, due to circumstances stemming from the coronavirus. Examples of this include, but are not limited to: Lost wages due to layoff; reduced hours as a result of an employer going out of business or a reduction of staff; or inability to work due to infection with COVID-19 and required quarantine or a quarantine of a family member.
- Must have landlord or lender confirmation of their past-due status and be willing to accept payment on their behalf.
Greenville County residents can learn about other housing help and community resources by calling the United Way’s Greenville County Resource Line at 2-1-1, or 1-866-892-9211.
