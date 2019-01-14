GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) When Sharon Gabriel opens the door to her home, she's grateful.
“I thank God for what he does give me in rent," Gabriel said.
She lives at Heritage at Sliding Rock Apartments in Greenville. The complex is a Greenville Housing Authority property, which is funded by HUD, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It's a department that's closed because of the federal government shutdown.
“They can’t get it together up there in the government- Republicans or Democrats and they’re supposed to be working together," Gabriel said.
She's a former nurse and physical therapy assistant and wanted to assist those at the complex, so she started an in-house food bank.
“It’s rough, it is rough," she said as she talked about finances.
She says she severely hurt her back lifting a patient and is now on a fixed income. To help with expenses, she gets a voucher from the housing authority to help pay her rent.
“We can’t afford to move in these places it goes according to our income," Gabriel said.
However, if the shutdown continues, her voucher from the housing authority could be delayed.
“I’ll always do whatever I can to continue to advocate for those families, Ivory Mathews said.
She's the executive director with the Greenville Housing Authority.
“We were promised prior to the shutdown that HUD would provide us with payments to pay landlords for the January rent and also for February," Mathews said.“But after February we have not been promised to revive any additional funds.”
She says some who rely on vouchers in public housing or for assistance are worried and their landlords are too.
“We are anticipated to receive enough funds so that we can cover those missed payments when the government opens for business," Mathews said.
Gabriel is concerned but more for the senior citizens in the building who she helps feed.
“I have a great deal of faith and I trust in God," Gabriel said.
