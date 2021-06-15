NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water. The judge ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit by Louisiana's attorney general and officials in 12 other states. Those states say the administration bypassed bureaucratic steps required before such delays can be undertaken. The decision is a blow to Democratic President Joe Biden’s efforts to rapidly transition the nation away from fossil fuels and thereby stave off the worst effects of climate change, including catastrophic droughts, floods and wildfires. Louisiana’s Republican attorney general hailed the decision as a victory for energy workers.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.