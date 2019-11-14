ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A United States District Judge has dismissed the federal lawsuit filed against the Department of Health and Human Services and the State of South Carolina on behalf of a married, same-sex couple who claimed they were turned away by a government-funded foster care agency for failing to meet the agency’s religious criteria.
The lawsuit, filed in May, claimed claims Miracle Hill Ministries, the state’s second largest state-contracted foster care agency, denied the couple’s application to serve as foster parents because the agency’s religious criteria excludes people who are not evangelical Protestant Christian or who are same-sex couples of any faith.
The judge made a ruling signed on November 13 that the plaintiffs failed to establish standing. Due to that lack of standing, the case was dismissed.
Click here to read the full motion, in which the judge fully details standing and its importance in the case.
Governor Henry McMaster tweeted his support of the judge’s decision Wednesday. The governor wrote, “This is great news! We will always stand strong and defend South Carolinians' constitutionally protected religious freedom.”
PREVIOUSLY -
Miracle Hill 'clarifies' its 'spiritual identity' to allow Catholics to become foster parents, employees
Greenville couple files federal lawsuit claiming taxpayer-funded foster care agency's religious criteria violate constitutional protections
