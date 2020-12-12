MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin, the latest in a string of defeats in the extraordinary attempts to undo his loss.
U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig dismissed the case Saturday, while the Wisconsin Supreme Court was hearing an appeal in another case that Trump lost in state court.
The federal ruling comes ahead of Monday's Electoral College meeting where Wisconsin's 10 votes will be cast for Biden.
Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin that withstood a Trump-requested recount in the state's two largest counties.
