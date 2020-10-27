CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the League of Women Voters (LWV) said a federal judge ruled that the state of South Carolina must not reject any ballot signature issues.
The LWV said a federal judge ruled in favor of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina, The Family Unit, Inc., and an individual voter in League of Women Voters of South Carolina v. Andino, to prohibit absentee and mail-in ballots from being rejected due to a signature mismatch.
“As a result of today's ruling, voters in this critical election now do not have to worry that their vote may be disqualified by a claimed mismatch of signatures,” said Christe McCoy-Lawrence, co-president of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina said in a news release. “This decision is a significant win for voter confidence in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has upended our elections with rule changes, delays, and massive surges in mail voting. This ruling erases the uncertainty voters might feel about whether their absentee ballot signature may not exactly match a previous one on record.”
The league said previously, voters who submitted a ballot wit ha mismatched signature were not notified of the issue nor given an opportunity to fix it before their ballot was tossed. With the number of absentee ballots expected to be several times higher in 2020 as a result of COVID-19, the rate of ballot rejection was predicted to be much higher without today’s remedy.
South Carolina absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted.
