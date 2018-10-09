WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Regional Field Administrator for the Southern Service Center on Friday declared an emergency in several southeastern states ahead of Hurricane Michael.
The declaration covered Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
FMCSA has issued a Regional Emergency Declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Michael. This declaration provides emergency relief for the transport of supplies, equipment, fuel, & people. The declaration covers: AL, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, and TN: https://t.co/GkL9clVPn6 . pic.twitter.com/vCy068GU0t— FMCSA (@FMCSA) October 9, 2018
The FMCSR said the declaration “provides for regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations while providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts transporting supplies, equipment, fuel and persons into and from the affected states.”
and jurisdictions or providing other assistance in the form of emergency services during the emergency in the Affected States and jurisdictions from Hurricane Michael.
