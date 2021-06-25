GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - This week is the final week people in South Carolina will be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment benefits.
It comes after Gov. McMaster announced he was opting the state out of the program back in May, at the time he said his decision was made to help get people back into the workforce.
At Poppington's Gourmet Popcorn in downtown Greenville, it's one of many small businesses looking to hire.
At its peak, the business had five employees.
It's now down to 2.
The locally-owned shop says navigating through the pandemic has changed how they view hiring.
"We're looking for people who can have flexibility, who are more creative, who are open minded, who are willing to go the extra mile because that's what a small business needs to survive," explained Owner Rose Augustyn.
Augustyn says interest in their job openings have been non-existent lately.
She says their small business has a hard time competing with other businesses that can offer more benefits.
As more people look for jobs coming out of the pandemic, we found from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce that there are over 80,000 jobs currently posted.
The state's unemployment rate in May was at 4.6%.
For those in the state still relying on unemployment insurance, those are changing starting June 27.
"Those who are currently receiving state unemployment will continue to receive for up to 20 weeks if they are found eligible. The difference for them is that they will no longer receive $300 FPUC payment, they will only receive the weekly benefit amount that was determined at the time they filed for unemployment insurance," said SCDEW Chief of Staff Jamie Suber.
For those who have been on unemployment, state officials say to still certify your claim between June 27-July 3 to receive the last week of federal unemployment benefits.
To be eligible for state Unemployment Insurance,
-You must be unemployed through no fault of their own.
-You served your one-week waiting period after filing an initial claim.
-You are found monetarily eligible (have enough wages from past employers to qualify).
-You are able to work.
-You are available to work.
-You are actively seeking work.
-This is done by logging into your SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) system each week and completing two work searches.
-You complete a weekly certification in the MyBenefits portal stating you’re still unemployed.
-You don’t refuse suitable work, if offered.
