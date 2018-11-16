Anderson County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the United States Attorney's Office District of South Carolina announced a settlement with the Board of Voter Registration and Elections for Anderson County to ensure accessibility of polling locations to person with disabilities.
The agreement requires the Board to ensure all polling sites are accessible to persons with disabilities by elections starting in 2019.
The Board will provide training to all precinct coordinators on how to install and maintain any temporary measures needed to increase accessibility, such as wheelchair ramps, cones to designate accessible parking, or the placement of mats over thresholds.
During the 2018 primary elections, the U.S. Attorney's Office and DOJ reviewed 15 polling locations in Anderson County and concluded that many were inaccessible to voters who have mobility impairments.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says the Board fully cooperated with the investigation and in reaching a voluntary settlement agreement which became effective November 9, 2018.
In response to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s initial findings, the Board expressed its commitment to making all polling locations accessible. It made improvements and continued to do so prior to the Settlement Agreement becoming finalized.
