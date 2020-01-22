CHARLOTTE (FOX Carolina) - Federal prosecutors say an Asheville man has pleaded guilty to orchestrating and executing a Ponzi scheme that left 23 victims defrauded, many of whom were at or near retirement age.
We first reported in October 2019 that Hal Herring Brown Jr. was indicted in federal court. Now age 70, Brown pleaded guilty on Tuesday, and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte says the scheme now involved more than $22 million taken from those victims, up from the initial $13.5 million previously reported.
THE SCHEME DATES BACK TO 2006
Initial indictment documents first filed in 2019 indicated Brown began the Ponzi as early as 2017, but a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice revealed it went back further than that. According to the DOJ, Brown began his scheme in 2006 and ran it until Septemer 2019. He collected investments from interested people by getting them to investigate in his company, Oodles Inc., and its other affiliates. Individual investors gave Brown anywhere from a few thousand dollars to even a few million dollars by falsely representing Oodles' involvement with major media companies, including Disney and Apple.
The DOJ says Brown claimed to own intellectual property that was sold to those companies, namely family-oriented movies and television shows. He was able to better keep the scheme going by creating marketing materials that falsely claimed large returns on funds invested or lent to his company.
Brown admitted in court he used falsified bank statements and company agreements, among other documents, to make the scheme more convincing. As we first reported, this also included forging letterheads on emails and seemingly official stationery. He did this by asking a colleague to supposedly help his daughter with a business-oriented academic competition.
The DOJ reports he used a large part of the victim's money on personal expenses unrelated to Oodles or its affiliate companies. He also used the funds given by new investors to pay existing ones, which made the case a Ponzi scheme.
Sentencing for Brown has not been set. He pleaded guilty to securities fraud and transactional money laundering. The securities charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $5 million fine. The laundering charge carries a maximum prison term of 10 years and a fine of no more than twice the amount of criminally derived property in the transaction or $250,000.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THIS CASE:
ORIGINAL INDICTMENT AGAINST BROWN:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.