WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced the shipment of millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week. He is urging governors to use them to reopen schools.
The federal government aims to ship 100 million tests to states over the next several weeks.
The move to dramatically expand testing comes just five weeks before the November elections as Trump continues to face criticism for his handling of the coronavirus.
The rapid tests from Abbott Laboratories can be used outside of medical facilities.
But experts warn they are less accurate and harder to track than older laboratory tests.
