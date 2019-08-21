GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – An FBI spokesman said two people are in custody after FBI, SLED and Homeland Security agents executed search warrants in Greenwood and Orangeburg counties.
FBI spokesman Don Wood said searches were conducted at the Dairy Queen in Greenwood, a home on Oakmonte Circle in Greenwood, and the Quick Pantry on Magnolia Street in Orangeburg.
Wood said two males who were wanted in connection with the investigation were taken into custody.
According to federal court records, Mihirkumar Patel is one of the suspects arrested. He is charged with unlicensed money transmitting business and aiding and abetting.
A criminal affidavit accuses Patel of illegally arranging the transfer of thousands of dollars between the United States and India.
According to the affidavit, the Dairy Queen on 72 Bypass in Greenwood was a meet-up location for discussion about illegal money transfers. One meet-up occurred in a back office of the Dairy Queen and involved a man who identified himself as a "partner in the ownership" of the DQ, the document states.
Property records indicate Patel owns the home on Oakmonte Circle that was also raided on Wednesday. In the criminal affidavit, investigators say Patel hid money for his transmitting business in trash bags in his attic.
Patel and a co-defendant were expected to make their first federal court appearance Thursday afternoon in Columbia.
