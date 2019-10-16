PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man has pleaded guilty to a handful of charges related to his involvement in the operation of a child pornography website investigators say was hosted on the dark web and funded by Bitcoins.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the Department of Justice says 32-year-old Jeffrey Lee Harris of Pickens pleaded guilty to producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography. The DOJ says Harris was one of 338 people who visited and used the website called "Welcome To Video", which they say is the largest child sexual exploitation market based on the volume of content.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Harris is slated for release in April 2020. He is currently housed at the FCI Petersburg prison, a low security facility with a nearby minimum security satellite camp in eastern Virginia.
The arrests span multiple U.S. states and countries, including the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Brazil, Australia, the Czech Republic, and Canada among others.
Another man in South Carolina was also snagged in the operation. 27-year-old Lain Ormand Clark Jr. of Conway has been arrested and charged for sexual possession of child pornography.
Welcome To Video was hosted by 23-year-old Jong Woo Son, a South Korean national. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. in 2018 for operating the site. He was also charged and subsequently convicted in South Korea, where he is currently serving his sentence on charges there.
Federal investigators note that the operation required cooperation with partners across the globe, saying that their partnerships help them protect vulnerable children. 23 minor victims in the U.S., Spain, and U.K. were rescued, all of whom were actively abused by Welcome To Video users.
“Darknet sites that profit from the sexual exploitation of children are among the most vile and reprehensible forms of criminal behavior,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This Administration will not allow child predators to use lawless online spaces as a shield. Today’s announcement demonstrates that the Department of Justice remains firmly committed to working closely with our partners in South Korea and around the world to rescue child victims and bring to justice the perpetrators of these abhorrent crimes.”
Investigators also commented on the sophisticated investigation techniques they needed to use in order to track down site users; according to the DOJ, users were able to purchase videos by using the Bitcoin cryptocurrency, which helped initially mask users' identities. Investigators further noted that Welcome To Video was among the first dark web sites of its kind to monetize child porn, and had more than one million downloads of videos by users.
“Through the sophisticated tracing of bitcoin transactions, IRS-CI special agents were able to determine the location of the Darknet server, identify the administrator of the website and ultimately track down the website server’s physical location in South Korea,” said IRS-CI Chief Don Fort. “This largescale criminal enterprise that endangered the safety of children around the world is no more. Regardless of the illicit scheme, and whether the proceeds are virtual or tangible, we will continue to work with our federal and international partners to track down these disgusting organizations and bring them to justice.”
Investigators say nearly eight terabytes of child porn was located on the server hosting Welcome To Video, and are working with law enforcement agencies across the world to identify and prosecute users across 38 countries. Nearly 250,000 unique videos are being analyzed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCEMC), and thus far 45 percent of the videos contain new images not previously known to exist.
The DOJ notes two Welcome To Video users committed suicide after the search warrants were acted upon by law enforcement.
To see the full press release from the DOJ, click here.
