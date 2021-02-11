COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said Thursday that the federal government has made South Carolina and other southeastern states aware that severe weather may delay the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments over the next few days. Severe weather may impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Lousiville which serve as vaccine shipping hubs for several states, DHEC said.
DHEC said that most hospitals and large vaccine providers in South Carolina get their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, and any shipping delays are outside of DHEC's control.
Vaccine providers in the state already encountered shipment issues earlier this week, which Gov. McMaster's office said Thursday was found to be the result of "human error" at the CDC
DHEC said South Carolina will continue to receive its full weekly allotments of vaccine, but some providers may need to reschedule some appointments due to possible federal shipping delays.
MORE COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.