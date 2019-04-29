CONCORD, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Feel the need for speed?
Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have sped around Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it’s my turn to take on the track.
First things first, I have to learn how to drive a race car.
An hour- long classroom session teaches the ins and outs of driving a stock car.
After that, I get some advice from NASCAR driver, Michael McDowell and FOX Sports NASCAR Analyst, Ricky Craven.
“Don’t do anything fast. Don’t be hitting the gas pedal fast or turning the wheel fast. Just do everything slow and you’ll be amazed at how comfortable it is and how fast you go,” Ricky Craven said.
How hard could it be?
“This young lady has the potential run 180,” Craven said, “You’ll be surprised how fast you go, but I don’t think 130 or 135 is unreasonable.”
Sounds good to me!
“I think right around that 130 or 140 range. That will be fast enough for your first day, I promise,” Michael McDowell said.
I agree!
It’s almost time for the rubber to meet the road, but first, a quick reminder.
“Don’t crash!” McDowell said.
A red and yellow stock car, marked with the number 88, sits on the track, waiting for its newest rookie driver to hop in.
I get suited up and ready to go. Walking toward the car, I feel a combination of fear and excitement, but mostly anticipation of what’s to come.
I climb in, buckle up and get ready to go!
Not meaning to stall, but I have one last question before taking on the one-and-a-half-mile track.
It’s been a while since I’ve driven a stick. I ask a crew member to refresh my memory.
I stall out during my first attempt, but the second time’s a charm. Now I’m off to a better start!
Taking the first lap around the track is already harder than it looks, but more exhilarating than I could imagine.
Going around the first curve is the most terrifying part, but instead of slowing down, my coach says to speed up.
He’s coaching from a tower at the top of the speedway like he would on race day.
His voice comes over the headphones inside my helmet. He gives the green light to hit the gas!
Its a terrifying moment, but some earlier advice comes to mind.
“Probably the best thing to do when it’s your first time is don’t panic. Whatever’s coming at you, just don’t panic.” Great advice from NASCAR driver, Michael McDowell, which also applies to life.
Instead of hitting the brakes, I punch the gas! For a few moments, I experience what it’s like to fly.
With my hands on the wheel and tread on the track, it’s just me and the road.
I topped out at 128 miles per hour. It seems fast, but during a race drivers can hit more than 200.
In May, they'll compete for the title of the Coca-Cola 600, but for this rookie who’s not racing in May, it's shown that no matter how fast life comes at you, stay calm under pressure and enjoy the ride!
The Coca-Cola 600 airs on FOX Carolina on May 26 at 6:00pm.
Find out more about the NASCAR racing experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.