RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that FEMA has granted the state approval to to provide housing alternatives, such as hotels, motels, and dormitories, for people with unstable housing who may need to quarantine in response to or are at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
“North Carolinians without stable housing still need places to go if they are have a mild case of COVID-19 or need to quarantine after being exposed to the virus. These types of alternatives will help people who have no other safe options to self-isolate or social distance while we slow the spread of this virus,” Cooper stated in a news release
The state plans to provide more than 16,500 units of individual housing in dormitories, hotels, trailers, or other facilities to:
- People who test positive for COVID-19 and need to be isolated but do not require hospitalization, including those discharged from hospitals.
- People exposed to COVID-19 and identified by a health care professional as needing quarantine but do not hospitalization.
- People needing social distancing as a precautionary measure, as determined by public health officials, particularly for high-risk groups such as people over 65 or with certain underlying health conditions such as respiratory illness, compromised immunities or chronic disease. This may include those whose living situation makes them unable to adhere to social distancing guidance.
The federal government through FEMA will pay 75 percent of the costs and North Carolina will pay the remaining 25 percent. The funding includes the cost of all supporting infrastructure, such as electricity and waste disposal, as well as other services such as laundry, food, cleaning and security.
MORE NEWS - Police: 1-year-old baby in intensive care after being shot in the head
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.