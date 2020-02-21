SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bruce Tjelta says he feels lucky. When storms hit two weeks ago, his neighborhood on a hill off Maplelane Street in Spartanburg barely had any damage.
"Just down the other side of the hill was really bad," he told FOX Carolina.
But less than a mile from his home, it was a different story.
"It wasn't till I drove just a half mile up the road that i realized 'oh, this is a lot worse than I thought,'" Tjelta recalled.
"It looked like a whole different neighborhood," he added. "And that was the real shocking part. I was just like: 'wow, I'm somewhere else now.'"
That area--just down the road from Sprtanburg Methodist College--was one of the places FEMA crews looked at Thursday.
"There's been some delay because of the amount of debris and trees blocking roads, and blocking yards and things," said Doug Bryson, Emergency Management Director for Spartanburg.
Bryson says FEMA looked throughout the entire county, at every single problem area, of which there were many.
"Took that information back to Columbia yesterday, and they are vetting it, double checking it for accuracy, and matching up addresses with everything," Bryson explained.
Ever since the storm hit, he says local EMS crews and volunteers have been going around to every damaged home that requested debris pickup.
"We go through and vet that every day, and call off anyone who has already been taken care of. So every day we have an accurate idea of how many are still left," Bryson said.
"Unfortunately, just because a storm like this comes through does not automatically mean that there's going to be any aid or a disaster declaration," he also cautioned.
FEMA looks at things like fatalities, power outages and available housing as criteria for whether they will provide aid to an area. Both men hope their report will bring relief.
"hopefully something will come from that quickly," Tjelta said.
