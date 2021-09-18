CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened two assistance registration centers in Canton, according to a release from North Carolina Emergency Management.
NCEM says that the center will allow people to apply for FEMA assistance after recent flooding from Tropical Storm Fred.
According to the release the registration centers are located at:
13175 Cruso Rd, Canton, NC 28716 – East Fork Baptist Church
77 Penland St., Canton, NC 28716 – Canton Recreation Park
The centers are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and noon until 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.
To register, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
The deadline to apply for assistance is November 8, North Carolina Emergency Management says.
