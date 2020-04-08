GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday announced that it plans reimburse eligible applicants for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding in South Carolina that occurred between Feb. 6 – 13.
FEMA said Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Chester, Greenville, Hampton, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, and Spartanburg counties were designated eligible for Public Assistance.
FEMA listed the following criteria:
1) FEMA’s estimate of the cost of repairs is less than 50-percent of the cost to replace the entire facility and is less than $100,000;
2) the facility is not located in a floodway or coastal high hazard area;
3) the facility has not sustained major structural damage in a previous presidentially-declared flooding disaster or emergency;
and 4) the facility is not critical (e.g., the facility is not a hospital, generating plant, emergency operations center, or a facility that contains dangerous materials).
FEMA said they will provide assistance for the restoration of facilities meeting that criteria to their pre-disaster condition, except that certain measures to mitigate the effect of future flooding or other hazards may be ordered.
Read more at www.fema.gov/disaster/notices/dr-4479-sc-public-notice-001 or www.scemd.org/stay-informed/notices-and-agenda.
