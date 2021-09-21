ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said they are expanding their outreach efforts to help residents impacted by Tropical Storm Fred.
Officials said Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are going door-to-door to reach residents in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties.
The two mobile registration centers in Haywood county will continue to operate this week, according to officials. These centers will remain open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Friday, September 24. FEMA personnel at these centers can help residents from Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties apply for federal assistance. These centers can be found at the following locations.
- East Fork Baptist Church -- 13175 Cruso Rd, Canton, NC 28716
- Canton Recreation Park -- 77 Penland St., Canton, NC 28716
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will also have personnel at the sites to answer questions and send applicants to the two Business Recovery Centers located at:
- Haywood Community College Regional High-Tech Center, 112 Industrial Park Dr., Room 3021, Waynesville, N.C. 28786.
- The center is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
- Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, 1465 Sand Hill Rd., Suite 1054, Candler, NC 28715.
- Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The center will be closed on Sunday
DSA teams are also going door to door to help residents apply for FEMA assistance, refer them to other resources, check the status of the existing application and answer questions about disaster assistance.
DSA team members wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges, according to officials. They add that FEMA personnel will never ask anyone for money.
There are several ways that people can apply for FEMA assistance. They can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
Multilingual lines are open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. seven days a week, according to officials.
If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service, or anything else, you can give FEMA your number for that service.
The deadline for FEMA applications is November 8, 2021
For more information on the Tropical Storm Fred recovery efforts in North Carolina, you can visit 4617 | FEMA.gov and NC DPS: Tropical Storm Fred - Western NC.
