PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Federal workers are in the Upstate this week to survey areas damaged by flooding earlier in the winter.
FEMA focused their surveys Wednesday, in Pickens County, and we're now told it's unclear how long clean up efforts will take or what the final bill will be. All of that looms over Upstate residents hit hardest by the fallout of the severe storms that rocked the area earlier in February, some whose livelihoods were left in shambles.
We spoke with Pierce Womack, the deputy director for Pickens County Emergency Management, who pointed out specific areas to us hit the hardest.
"J.C. Park there, it got a lot of damage, a lot of water runoff issues, a lot of debris there that they are trying to mitigate," he noted.
That park alone, he says, could hit a threshold to qualify for certain amounts of aid.
"Pickens County is required to hit a threshold of right at about half a million dollars," Womack said. "We think the park alone will hit that threshold, along with other stuff around the county."
J.C. Park is a popular area in Pickens, especially in warmer weather, when it's best to host more activities and events there. Time is ticking for some of those events to be held; Womack says things really kick off in about five weeks.
But even before federal dollars are calculated in, the community factor is already playing in.
"A lot of citizens and folks throughout the county have been coming to volunteer their time at the park to help get it cleaned up, and at least get it to where they can use it again," Womack told us.
Pickens isn't the only area FEMA workers will need to visit. It will take time to calculate the cost of repairing the damage left behind and determine how much money will be awarded to clean up.
Womack predicts those workers will likely take several weeks and workers will need to look at several sites.
