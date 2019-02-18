PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The coroner said Monday an autopsy revealed that a Piedmont man died at the hospital after going into cardiac arrest while receiving treatment for a stab wound.
The coroner’s office said Adam Mayson, 34, stabbed himself at his home on Piedmont Golf Course Road on Saturday and was transported to the hospital, where he died during treatment.
Mayson was engaged to Kala Brown, the woman who was held captive by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp and found chained inside a shipping container on Kohlhepp’s former property in Woodruff.
Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven murders, including the death of Brown’s former boyfriend, Charlie Carver.
According to Mayson’s Facebook page, he and Brown announced their engagement on Sept. 11, 2018.
