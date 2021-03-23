LAURENS COUNTY (FOX Carolina)- Fibertex Nonwovens, Inc. announced a $49.5 million investment to expand its operations in Laurens County, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Fibertex is a manufacturing company specializing in spunlace products, mainly for the wipes industry.
Fibertex says the expansion allows them to add a second production line and acquire an 84-acre industrial plot adjacent to the company's current facility.
Fibertex CEO Jorgen Bech Madsen said in the press release, "Market trends are finding support in the added focus on health and hygiene, more emphasis on local production and on sustainability, which is to our benefit. With this new investment, we’ll be able to build an extremely strong position in the important North American market for, among other things, high-performance wipes for sanitizing and disinfection purposes in the healthcare/medical sector, sustainable personal care products, a range of industrial applications, as well as in the automotive industry and the construction sector.”
Fibertex says that the expansion will create 39 new jobs and will be completed by 2023.
“We are proud to celebrate the expansion of yet another South Carolina company. Fibertex’s decision to further its commitment to Laurens County is proof that South Carolina’s economic development strategy is working, and we look forward to continued success for this great company,” said Governor Henry McMaster.
People interested in working for Fibertex can visit their career webpage.
