GLENDALE, AZ (FOX Carolina) One game stands between the Clemson Tigers and another appearance in the National Championship.
The No. 3 Tigers will take on the No.2 Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium in this year's Fiesta Bowl.
Both undefeated teams are eyeing a spot in the National Championship, that will be held in New Orleans in early 2020. They'll face-off against the victor of Oklahoma University vs. LSU - who are playing at 4 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta's Peach Bowl.
The 13-0 Tigers are reigning champs, having blown past the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2018 title. Since then, Clemson has remained undefeated.
Led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers are eyeing their fifth championship appearance, and hope to bring home another trophy.
Just this season, Lawrence has completed 232 of his 337 passing attempts, totaling 3,172 yards. His completion rate is 68.8%. Not only can he throw, Lawrence has rushed for a total of 407 yards - proving he's not afraid to run into defense if need be.
While Lawrence's performance this season has been exceptional, the Buckeyes' quarterback has some elite statistics of his own.
Justin Fields has a 40-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season alone. He's passed for nearly 3,000 yards, with a 67.53% completion rate.
Both quarterbacks have strong offensive lines to protect them, but the immense power behind both Clemson and OSU's defenses will be a game changer.
Clemson's defense has racked up 37 sacks this season, and forced 17 interceptions. None of the Tigers' opponents have scored above 20 points.
Defensively, the Buckeyes are dominant. They've totaled 51 sacks this season, with defensive end Chase Young bringing in 16.5 alone. The defense has forced 13 fumbles, and 15 interceptions.
Their only opponent to score above 21 points was Michigan. Though, the Buckeyes took home that win 56-27.
Both team's coaching staffs consist of some of the best leaders in the nation.
Dabo Swinney is walking into the 12th bowl appearance of his career as the Tigers' Head Coach. He's led Clemson to three national championships, winning two.
Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day hasn't been with his team as long, but his resume shows he knows what he's doing. Day, who took over the head coaching role after Urban Meyer announced his retirement, began his career in college football.
However, he also had a stint working at the professional level.
Day helped the Buckeyes win their final three games of the 2018 season after Meyer was placed on administrative leave. Since then, his team has gone undefeated.
The prime time match-up airs Saturday at 8 p.m. from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
MORE NEWS:
SLIDESHOW: A look inside State Farm Stadium before the Fiesta Bowl
Deputies: One shot following altercation along W. Market Street in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.