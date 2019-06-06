WWCup World Cup Platform Soccer

FILE- In this Sunday, May 26, 2019, file photo, United States forward Megan Rapinoe, left, dribbles the ball away from Mexico defender Kenti Robles during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Harrison, N.J. The World Cup is not just about soccer for many of the players and teams in France. For the defending champion U.S. women’s team, that means focus on the fight for equal pay to the men’s national team.(AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

 Steve Luciano

(FOX Carolina) - The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is coming to FOX Sports in June.

Twenty-four teams will play out 52 games for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The hunt for the most important trophy in women’s soccer begins on Friday, June 7 and culminates with the final in Lyon, France on July 7.

Games will air on FOX Carolina, on FS1, and on the FOX Sports App.

Click here to see the full schedule.

2019 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP™ SCHEDULE

See additional Women’s World Cup headlines from FOX Sports here.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.