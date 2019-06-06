(FOX Carolina) - The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is coming to FOX Sports in June.
Twenty-four teams will play out 52 games for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The hunt for the most important trophy in women’s soccer begins on Friday, June 7 and culminates with the final in Lyon, France on July 7.
Games will air on FOX Carolina, on FS1, and on the FOX Sports App.
Click here to see the full schedule.
See additional Women’s World Cup headlines from FOX Sports here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.