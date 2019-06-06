FILE- In this Sunday, May 26, 2019, file photo, United States forward Megan Rapinoe, left, dribbles the ball away from Mexico defender Kenti Robles during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Harrison, N.J. The World Cup is not just about soccer for many of the players and teams in France. For the defending champion U.S. women’s team, that means focus on the fight for equal pay to the men’s national team.(AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)