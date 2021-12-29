COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - An earthquake was reported in the Midlands early Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
USGS said the 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit around 4:12 a.m. 5.7 miles of Elgin, South Carolina. The quake had a depth of 5 kilometers.
This is the fifth earthquake reported in the Midlands this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.