WASHINGTON (AP) — While Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, control of the U.S. Senate likely won't be decided until January. Neither party is expected to be able to reach a majority before that. The tally is now 48 Republicans and 48 Democrats, with two Georgia races headed to a Jan. 5 runoff. Two other races in North Carolina and Alaska are still too early to call, but even if they were won by Republicans it wouldn't be enough. Republicans need 51 now to lock a majority, because the vice president of the party in the White House — which will be Kamala Harris — serves as a tie breaker. That sets up a showdown in Georgia.
