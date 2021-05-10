ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville PD said a fight involving a gun and attempt to run another person over led to two arrests and a drug seizure.
According to the police department, on May 7, officers responded to a fight between Ravon Qushawn Deandre Shelton and Kacee Renee Fleming, where Fleming fired a gun at Shelton and then attempted to to hit him with her car. There were two children in the backseat.
Police said Shelton and Fleming were taken into custody and officers seized 1,092 Xanax pills and 14 Ecstasy pills.
Asheville PD said Shelton is currently in jail on a $60,000 secured bond. He has been charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule IV
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule I
- Manufacture, sell, distribute, possess within 1000 feet from a school
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Resist, delay, or obstruct
Police said Fleming was released from jail on a $35,000 secured bond. She was charged with the following:
- Assault with a deadly weapon (firearm)
- Assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle)
- Discharge firearm in the city limits
- Two counts of going armed to the terror of the public
- Simple assault
- Two counts of child endangerment
