GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT removed the final concrete chutes on I-85 more than two weeks ahead of schedule, according to the department.
The I-85 widening project in Cherokee County has been in the process of removing chutes along the interstate between mile markers 81 and 91, with the first phase being completed back in September.
The project began in July after a fatal wreck led to pressure from Cherokee County officials to remove the chutes.
SCDOT warns people to continue to slow down and pay attention as work to widen the road continues.
