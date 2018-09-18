(FOX Carolina) - This morning begins with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, and some isolated drizzle in the mountains. Temperatures sit in the upper 60s across the region, with a breeze from the northwest. Throughout the day, sunshine should break through the clouds overall, though a 20% chance for showers and storms lingers into the afternoon as highs reach 87 Upstate and 81 in the mountains. This is slightly above normal for this time of year.
Tomorrow, a fully sunny sky returns with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s Upstate and low 80s in western NC. Clear, dry conditions should last through the end of the week, with highs backing off to the mid and lower 80s by Friday, and overnight lows settling into the 60s.
Over the weekend, Saturday marks the first day of fall and temperatures should stay just slightly above normal in the mid to lower 80s. “Normal” temperatures this time of year are 82 for the Upstate and 77 for the mountains. A spotty shower or two sticks around the mountains both days, with Sunday holding a small rain chance in the Upstate.
