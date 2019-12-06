GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The newest, final ramp of the 85/385 project has finally opened on Friday, SCDOT officials say.
“We are excited to deliver the final configuration of this new, modern interchange to the more than 220,000 vehicles that currently use it daily,” Christy Hall, the SC Secretary of Transportation said.
“A lot has happened since we broke ground on this project in February 2016. A dozen new bridges have been built, several new ramps added or modified and both I-85 and I-385 have been widened.”
Hall said, “We now have 6 lanes on I-385 all the way from the Simpsonville to Downtown Greenville and I-85 has been widened all the way to Pelham Road.”
“Transportation is a major component of our state’s economy and we know that the completion of this signature infrastructure project, which is designed to handle upwards of 350,000 vehicles per day in the future, is key to Governor McMaster’s priorities for fueling continued economic growth and prosperity in South Carolina,” Hall said.
“I would like to thank the Greenville business community and the public for their support and patience during the transformation of this major interchange into the Gateway to the Upstate,” Hall said.
MORE NEWS - Coroner confirms one person killed following crash in Reidville area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.