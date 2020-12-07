EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thrift Development said the final section of the SC-153 Extension Project in Easley will open to traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials will remove the remaining traffic control barricades and open the final section of the SC-153 Extension to the public after a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The new stretch of road connects Prince Perry Road to Saluda Dam Road and should be open by 4 p.m.
Once the extension opens, SC-153 will end at Saluda Dam Road. Previously, the road ended where it met US 123.
