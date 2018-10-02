The vote is in: Greenville County Council members voted to pass a proposed amendment to the county’s animal tethering ordinance Tuesday.

The second reading passed on September 4. The third and final reading took place at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The current ordinance is as follows:(10) Tether an animal by use of a choke collar or leash less than 12 feet long, or of such unreasonable weight or design so as to prevent the animal from moving about freely.

Here is the proposed amendment:(10) tether a dog or dogs except when: (a) tethered pursuant to requirements of park, camping or recreational areas; or (b) tethered while engaged in lawful hunting activities; or (c) tethered to a running line, pulley or trolley system elevated no higher than seven (7) feet off the ground, in a manner that allows the tether to move freely along the length of the running line, pulley or trolley system and allowing the dog fifty (50) square feet of usable space. The tether must be connected to the dog by a buckle-type collar or body harness made of nylon, leather or other durable and non-metallic material and must be properly fitted so as to not cause injury to the dog or embed in the dog’s neck. Only one dog may be attached to each running line, pulley or trolley system so as to prevent injury, strangulation, or entanglement.

