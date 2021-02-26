MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday was a joyous day at the Palmettos at Mauldin. Officials said two couples that had not seen one another in nearly a year were reunited.
Residents Bill and Edith Dorow shared a big kiss when they met in their wheelchairs.
Ellie Thompson had a huge smile on her face when she was finally able to see her husband, Carl.
COVID-19 restrictions in the care home had prevented the couples from seeing one another in person.
"It has been almost a year since they have been able to see each other face to face and boy was it a treat," the care home posted on Facebook.
MORE NEWS - McMaster to lift 'Last Call Order,' will allow more mass gatherings in SC beginning on Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.