MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday was a joyous day at the Palmettos at Mauldin. Officials said two couples that had not seen one another in nearly a year were reunited.

Couples reuinted at Palmettos of Mauldin (3).jpg

(Source: Palmettos at Mauldin)

Residents Bill and Edith Dorow shared a big kiss when they met in their wheelchairs.

Ellie Thompson had a huge smile on her face when she was finally able to see her husband, Carl.

Couples reuinted at Palmettos of Mauldin (4).jpg

(Source: Palmettos at Mauldin)

COVID-19 restrictions in the care home had prevented the couples from seeing one another in person.

"It has been almost a year since they have been able to see each other face to face and boy was it a treat," the care home posted on Facebook.

