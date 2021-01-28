GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been a rollercoaster of a week on Wall Street, with the company GameStop seeing their stocks skyrocket.
It's all after a large group of individual investors bought their stock to try and drive the price up after hedge funds and other financial institutions were betting those prices would go down.
GameStop stock started the month at around $18 a share before soaring to $475 this week, and closing out at under $200 on Thursday.
"I've never seen anything like that during my 11 years doing this, like what we're seeing now with the GameStop and companies like that. Where the stock prices have gone from a low level to such a high level in a quick period of time," said Senior Wealth Advisor at Pinnacle Wealth Management Micah Valentine.
It's all after a group of day traders, first organized on Reddit, began buying stock in GameStop after hedge funds announced they were shorting the stock.
"Literally billions and billions of dollars have been spent and wiped out from these hedge fund managers and institutional investors," explained Valentine.
To short a stock means to borrow someone else's stock to sell, with the hope the price drops after it's sold.
Investors then buy back the stock at a new price, usually lower, to give back and pocket the difference.
But that's not what is happening in this case
Valentine says whenever something drastic occurs in the market, like what is happening, it could lead to rule changes.
"Whenever something like this happens, it's a cause for review which we've seen a lot in the media right now. There's a lot of talk and a lot of the institutions are reviewing procedures because something like this could really hurt the individual investor quite a bit," he said.
If you're interested on getting in on the action on Wall Street now though, Valentine suggests seeking out advice first.
"I can't stress enough to understand what the risk is with investing in anything out there," he said.
