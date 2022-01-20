GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- As temperatures remain low in our area, shelters are taking people in. Here is a list of local organizations currently providing a place to go for those who need it.
Greenville County
Greenville Rescue Mission: A Miracle Hill Ministries shelter for men located at 575 W Washington Street.
More information: Greenville Rescue Mission - Miracle Hill Ministries
Shepard's Gate: A Miracle Hill Ministries shelter for women and young children located at 11 Regency Hill Drive.
More information: Shepherd's Gate - Miracle Hill Ministries
Spartanburg County
Spartanburg Rescue Mission: An emergency shelter located at 189 N. Forest Street. This shelter serves men, women and mothers with children.
More Information: Spartanburg Rescue Mission - Miracle Hill Ministries
Spartanburg County Opportunity Center: A shelter located at 701 Saxon Avenue. This center provides a variety of services, including shelter.
More Information: Spartanburg Opportunity Center / Home (spopcenter.org)
Cherokee County
Cherokee County Rescue Mission: A shelter located at 227 Henderson Street in Gaffney. This location serves men, women and mothers with children.
More Information: Cherokee County Rescue Mission - Miracle Hill Ministries
Anderson County
Hope Missions of the Upstate is partnering with Anderson County to provide a cold-weather shelter to those looking for a place to go right now. The center is located at 213 S Towers Street.
More Information: HOPE Missions
