Gateway fines increased (Source: Gateway Project)

 Dal Kalsi

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Higher fines are now in effect for speeding violations in the I-85/ 385 Gateway Project.

The Gateway Project posted a photo of a new Work Zone warning sign on Facebook Tuesday, notifying drivers that the maximum fine is now $5,000.

“Please slow down in our work zone,” the post suggested.

