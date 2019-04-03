GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Higher fines are now in effect for speeding violations in the I-85/ 385 Gateway Project.
The Gateway Project posted a photo of a new Work Zone warning sign on Facebook Tuesday, notifying drivers that the maximum fine is now $5,000.
“Please slow down in our work zone,” the post suggested.
