Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, shortly after 2 a.m., crews with the City of Gaffney Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire.
Chief Billy Bishop says the fire was located at a home on 217 Marion Avenue and deputies were on scene when they arrived.
According to Chief Bishop, deputies told firefighters that possibly two people might be trapped inside the home. Firefighters say they found one male unconscious on the second floor, who they pulled out of the home and had to be airlifted to the hospital.
Chief Bishop tells FOX Carolina that nine people live in the home, including 7 adults and two children. Everyone but the one male they had to rescue made it out of the home.
According to the fire department no one else was injured and the fire was under control.
After investigating, the Gaffney Fire Department says it was determined that the fire originated on the exterior of the structure in close proximity to an electrical panel. Firefighters say the fire spread quickly up the side of the home and into the second floor.
We're told that about 25% of the home was engulfed in flames. Crews are expected to be on the scene most of the day to assess damage.
Firefighters said the home had several smoke alarms in the residence, none of which were maintained or operational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.