GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Greenville announced that an investigation into a fire at a hotel construction site off Woodruff Road was deemed not intentional.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 5:11 a.m. saying a fire had started at the Tru by Hilton Hotel on Carolina Point Parkway on June 23.
The hotel has been under construction for some time. According to their website, it's expected opening date is October 1, 2019.
Right now, firefighters haven't not determined the exact cause of the fire. We will continue to update our coverage as we learn more.
Firefighters with the Mauldin Fire Department were also on scene providing aid.
Monday, the hotel released a statement on the fire:
High-rise Hotels can confirm a fire at Tru by Hilton Greenville Woodruff Road was contained and extinguished on Sunday. The property, which is being built on Carolina Point Parkway, continues to make every effort to ensure all practices and standards are in line with strict safety and security regulations.
We are cooperating with the authorities as they investigate the incident and through this investigation, we will better understand our opening timeline. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Greenville fire department.
The Greenville City Fire Department said due to the scale of the fire, they requested assistance from SLED, ATF, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville Police Department.
Though the investigation found that the fire was not started intentionally, the investigation into the cause is still ongoing.
The City says the construction site has now been secured and they'll continue to monitor it for safety.
