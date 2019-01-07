Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday the Mauldin Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Butler Road.
Chief Bill Stewart said on Sunday afternoon the department received a call for a fire that broke out at the Bell Brookfield Apartments.
Chief Stewart says the fire started on the third floor of one of the apartments as the result of a dryer. He went on to state that the sprinkler unit in the apartment held the fire in check.
According to the Chief, there was damage to the unit's laundry room, and water damage to the two apartments below.
We're told by the fire department that the apartment complex was able to move all the people who lived in the three units to vacant units and that luckily, no one was hurt.
The Red Cross has also responded to help those impacted.
