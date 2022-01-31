A fire in Winston-Salem is causing many residents to evacuate

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Winston-Salem Fire Department is evacuating the area surrounding a fire at 4440 N. Cherry Street.

Officials said the fire started at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on Monday night. They ask residents within a one-mile radius of the plant to evacuate the area. This evacuation area has almost 6500 residents or 2,497 households.

According to officials, the evacuation is due to the large amount of ammonium nitrate located in the plant. They added that crews abandoned the firefighting operation and also evacuated the area.

