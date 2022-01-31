WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Winston-Salem Fire Department is evacuating the area surrounding a fire at 4440 N. Cherry Street.
Officials said the fire started at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on Monday night. They ask residents within a one-mile radius of the plant to evacuate the area.
INCIDENT UPDATE - Structure fire 4440 N. Cherry St. Fire attach still in progress. No injuries. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/ZYSn91dRiR— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 1, 2022
According to officials, the evacuation is due to the large amount of ammonium nitrate located in the plant. They added that crews abandoned the firefighting operation and also evacuated the area.
INCIDENT UPDATE - 4440 N. Cherry St. Area within 1 mile radius being evacuated. #WSFIRE.107 pic.twitter.com/MhpOPfS8pg— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 1, 2022
