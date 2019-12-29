SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire crews doused the flames at an apartment complex's office building in Spartanburg County Saturday evening.
Dispatchers said the call from the Valley Creek Apartments on Fairforest Road came in around 8:30 p.m. and that several departments were on scene.
Joe Kennedy with Westview FD said crews were on scene within four minutes and were able to save half of the office building. According to a post from The North Spartanburg Fire Department, crews remained on scene for about two and a half hours.
We're told half of the building was able to be saved. There was nobody inside and no injuries were reported.
The following units responded to help douse the flames:
- NSFD Battalion 20
- Roebuck Battalion 27
- City Main Battalion 60
- Wingo Park Truck3
- Anderson Mill Engine 31
- Westview-Fairforest Engine 32 & Ladder 32
- Una Engine 1
- Westgate Engine 64
- Duncan Rescue 13
Firefighters say the Spartanburg County Arson team was called out to investigate due to comments and suspicions of the blaze.
