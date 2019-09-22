GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A home was damaged along Dandelion Drive in Greenville County on Sunday, officials say.
The Parker Fire Department responded to the blaze. American Red Cross officials are assisting one adult and four children after the incident.
The Red Cross is assisting by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the fire department for more information.
