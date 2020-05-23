WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Walhalla Fire Department says two people were sent to the hospital early Saturday morning as a result of a fire that was caused by cooking.
Squad 52, Squad 51 and Chief 5 crews responded to a Morningside Drive residence around 1:42 a.m. in reference to a structure fire with possible injuries. Upon arrival, the department says they noticed light smoke coming from the home.
Quickly, crews were able to determine that the fire was out and cancelled incoming mutual aid agencies.
A male victim was discovered to have burns on about 30% of his body. Both firefighters and Prisma EMS personnel began treating him on scene.
While they were treating him, firefighters say a female began experiencing smoke inhalation symptoms and was treated.
The man was transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial while the woman was taken to Oconee. No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters say the fire was caused by cooking, as there was some smoke and heat damage to the stove area of the kitchen.
"City Fire would like to remind you that when cooking with oil; heat it slowly, never leave cooking unattended, keep a lid close by, and a fire extinguisher handy. Do not put water on a grease/oil fire," Fire Chief Brandon Burton said.
